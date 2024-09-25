Gearbox Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $554,263.61 (GEAR)

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last seven days, Gearbox Protocol has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar. Gearbox Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and $554,263.61 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gearbox Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gearbox Protocol Profile

Gearbox Protocol was first traded on December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official website is gearbox.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,543,851,886.43785 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00521013 USD and is up 3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $514,517.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

