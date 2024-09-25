Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $254,972.71 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $254,972.71 and $84,362.20 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009008 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001149 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00013796 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,368.10 or 1.00117904 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008211 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006870 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, "Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform."

