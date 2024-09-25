Ethereum Reaches Market Capitalization of $311.08 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,584.49 or 0.04083341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 11% against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $311.08 billion and approximately $14.66 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00043504 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00014600 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,362,414 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

