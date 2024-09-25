STP Trading 2.3% Higher This Week (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last week, STP has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. STP has a market capitalization of $91.02 million and $5.11 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can currently be purchased for $0.0469 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009008 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001149 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00013796 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,368.10 or 1.00117904 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008211 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006870 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000041 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04729636 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $6,127,867.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.