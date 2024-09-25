BOOK OF MEME Price Up 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (BOME)

BOOK OF MEME (BOME) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last seven days, BOOK OF MEME has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. One BOOK OF MEME token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOK OF MEME has a market capitalization of $480.27 million and approximately $143.63 million worth of BOOK OF MEME was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000074 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.61 or 0.00263236 BTC.

About BOOK OF MEME

BOOK OF MEME’s total supply is 68,961,762,257 tokens. The official website for BOOK OF MEME is llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/wuwhojdthwp-9tfk8qbuiwrqr-rwsp91tpq656bhhi0. BOOK OF MEME’s official Twitter account is @darkfarms1.

Buying and Selling BOOK OF MEME

According to CryptoCompare, “BOOK OF MEME (BOME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BOOK OF MEME has a current supply of 68,961,762,517.63606. The last known price of BOOK OF MEME is 0.00711837 USD and is up 6.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 207 active market(s) with $176,820,544.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/WuwHojdtHwp-9tFk8qBuiwRQR-RWsP91tPq656bHHi0.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOK OF MEME directly using U.S. dollars.

