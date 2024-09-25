Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 324,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 191,567 shares.The stock last traded at $22.68 and had previously closed at $22.68.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,454,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $17,997,000. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 160.8% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 297,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 183,155 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,560,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,932,000 after purchasing an additional 178,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 761,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,000 after purchasing an additional 106,841 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

