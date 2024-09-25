Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 324,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 191,567 shares.The stock last traded at $22.68 and had previously closed at $22.68.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.
