Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Trading Down 5.2%

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.14 and last traded at $14.28. Approximately 111,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 421,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Embecta Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $844.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $272.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.44 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Embecta Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Embecta by 205.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 74,480 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Embecta by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 141,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Embecta by 15.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 362,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 49,551 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Embecta by 1,135.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 37,009 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embecta by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,213,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,730,000 after purchasing an additional 187,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

