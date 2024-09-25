Parkland (TSE:PKI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.43

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$34.43 and last traded at C$34.43, with a volume of 88213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$34.99.
PKI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Parkland from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Parkland from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins cut their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parkland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.38.
Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.92 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 1.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parkland Co. will post 3.585041 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.73%.
In related news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$36.52 per share, with a total value of C$36,520.00. 20.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.
