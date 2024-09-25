Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.04 and last traded at $19.00. 297,572 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 768,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCKT. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average of $22.35.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $61,700.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

