Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Trading Down 4.9%

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 141,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 207,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEST has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a market cap of $588.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $208.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Westrock Coffee will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westrock Coffee news, Director Joe T. Ford bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $34,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 249,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,631.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joe T. Ford purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $34,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 249,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,631.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 33,592 shares of Westrock Coffee stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $336,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,974,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,133,312.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,092 shares of company stock worth $81,546 and have sold 184,451 shares worth $1,856,419. 42.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEST. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 138,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after buying an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

About Westrock Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.