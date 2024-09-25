Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 377,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 180,908 shares.The stock last traded at $35.07 and had previously closed at $35.17.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTRB. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

