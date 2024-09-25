Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (NASDAQ:ABCS) Short Interest Up 300.0% in September

Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (NASDAQ:ABCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABCS traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $28.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average of $26.65. Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $28.67.

About Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF

The Alpha Blue Capital US Small-Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (ABCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that aims for long-term capital appreciation by investing in US small- and mid-cap stocks and ETFs. ABCS was launched on Dec 20, 2023 and is issued by Alpha.

