Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (NASDAQ:ABCS) Short Interest Up 300.0% in September

Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (NASDAQ:ABCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ABCS traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $28.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average of $26.65. Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $28.67.
About Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.