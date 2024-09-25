First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 307.4% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSZ. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FSZ stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.15. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $54.64 and a 1 year high of $69.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.86.

About First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Switzerland index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of 40 Swiss companies selected from the NASDAQ Switzerland Index. It aims to outperform the broader market using a quant-based methodology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.