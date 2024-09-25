InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ BSJV traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.08. 7,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,815. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.24.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

