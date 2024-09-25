Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Up 350.0% in September

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Down 2.9 %

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $32.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average of $27.82.

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; building management and renovation, and whole building leasing; rental housing tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.

