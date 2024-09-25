Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Up 366.0% in September

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 366.0% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Down 2.4 %
CHKR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. 67,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.44. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 61.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter.
About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.
