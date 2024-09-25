Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,338 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,103,000 after purchasing an additional 904,804 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in PayPal by 180.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,160 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,283,000 after purchasing an additional 61,384 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,166,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $183,789,000 after purchasing an additional 409,322 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,046,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,789,000 after purchasing an additional 146,643 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Up 0.9 %

PYPL stock opened at $78.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $78.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Argus upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.16.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.



