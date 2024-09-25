iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Trading Up 2.6% After Analyst Upgrade

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $137.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. iRhythm Technologies traded as high as $73.05 and last traded at $72.16. 45,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 438,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.30.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IRTC. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

In related news, CFO Brice Bobzien sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $96,506.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,265.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Brice Bobzien sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $96,506.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,265.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total transaction of $148,332.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,490.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,476 shares of company stock worth $521,081. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.22.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $148.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.15 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

