Degen Trading 79.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DEGEN)

Degen (DEGEN) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. In the last seven days, Degen has traded 79.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Degen has a market cap of $63.65 million and $10.96 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degen token can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Degen Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official message board is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase.

Buying and Selling Degen

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00535811 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $11,258,986.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

