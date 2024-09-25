STASIS EURO (EURS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $905,159.16

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00001765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $138.22 million and $905,159.16 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

