178,336 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 178,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,467,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,915,059,000 after acquiring an additional 36,170,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 39.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,224,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $832,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,145 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,100,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,590 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,988,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,774 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Newmont by 296.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,427,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,502,000 after buying an additional 2,561,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Newmont from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.62.

Newmont Stock Up 2.5 %

NEM opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $56.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.91.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.45%.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

