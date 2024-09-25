ANDY Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $141.30 Million (ANDY)

ANDY (ANDY) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last week, ANDY has traded up 123.2% against the US dollar. One ANDY token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ANDY has a market capitalization of $141.30 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of ANDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ANDY alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000071 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.29 or 0.00263552 BTC.

About ANDY

ANDY launched on March 7th, 2024. ANDY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. ANDY’s official Twitter account is @andycoinonerc. ANDY’s official website is www.boysclubandy.com.

Buying and Selling ANDY

According to CryptoCompare, “ANDY (ETH) (ANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANDY (ETH) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000. The last known price of ANDY (ETH) is 0.00015752 USD and is up 15.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $2,539,379.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.boysclubandy.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ANDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.