Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.87 and last traded at $51.92. Approximately 2,282,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 8,604,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.52 and a 200 day moving average of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,536,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 756,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,192,000 after buying an additional 532,847 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

