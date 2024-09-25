Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $209.59

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $209.59 and last traded at $209.56, with a volume of 685626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cintas to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cintas from $850.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Cintas from $197.50 to $218.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $193.75 price objective (up previously from $187.50) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.30.

Get Cintas alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CTAS

Cintas Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.33. The stock has a market cap of $83.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 311.1% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.