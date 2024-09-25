Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.21 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $83.83 million and $5.21 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $2.98 or 0.00004713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,799,522.53667525 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.06496267 USD and is up 7.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $8,724,434.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

