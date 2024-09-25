Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 366,501 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 169,569 shares.The stock last traded at $3.41 and had previously closed at $3.25.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $523.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.45.
Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.19 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Five Point by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,133,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Point during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 828,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 133,898 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,023,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,720,000 after acquiring an additional 124,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.
