Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Lowered to C$162.00 at Barclays

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target decreased by Barclays from C$165.00 to C$162.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$174.71.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down C$1.36 on Wednesday, reaching C$157.12. 187,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,935. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$143.13 and a one year high of C$181.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$158.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$166.60.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 32.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.4685501 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Susan C. Jones acquired 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$162.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,324.82. In related news, Director Susan C. Jones bought 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$162.05 per share, with a total value of C$199,324.82. Also, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky bought 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

