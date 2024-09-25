Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) were down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.02. Approximately 210,414 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,134,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CDMO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 101.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,657 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $57,733.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,847.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $69,984 over the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

