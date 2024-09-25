Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $8.95. Approximately 135,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,978,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OCUL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OCUL

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 16.64 and a quick ratio of 16.55.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 226.46%. The company had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Ocular Therapeutix’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 37.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.