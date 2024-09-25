Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 7.9%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.67. Approximately 642,780 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 191,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

