Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 7.9%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.67. Approximately 642,780 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 191,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Automotive
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- About the Markup Calculator
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.