Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Sets New 1-Year High at $101.92

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $101.92 and last traded at $101.75, with a volume of 63128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on PSN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parsons from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Parsons from $68.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Parsons from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Parsons Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 560.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.31.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. Parsons had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parsons

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons in the second quarter valued at $44,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 18,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

