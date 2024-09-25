Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,899 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.5 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $74.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

