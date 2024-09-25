ELCO Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTLS. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 84,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Chart Industries by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 41,446 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 543,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,597,000 after purchasing an additional 105,236 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,843,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 28.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 118,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

In other news, Director Paul E. Mahoney acquired 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,500.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at $14,339,960.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul E. Mahoney acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,500.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,152 shares of company stock valued at $482,278. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chart Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

GTLS stock opened at $124.57 on Wednesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.60 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.82.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.