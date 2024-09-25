Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,436,000 after purchasing an additional 603,267 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1,001.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,266,000 after buying an additional 512,884 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,243,000 after buying an additional 358,780 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,938,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,183,000 after buying an additional 195,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $463.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.63 and a twelve month high of $465.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $431.16 and a 200 day moving average of $429.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.