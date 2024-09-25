Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New $851,000 Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 86,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,923,000 after acquiring an additional 31,909 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,420.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,300.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,280.03. The stock has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $802.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,423.02.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $75.00 dividend. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,769,080.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total transaction of $6,302,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $26,769,080.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total value of $3,724,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $46,454,828. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Northcoast Research started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,438.24.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

