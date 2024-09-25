Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires 2,428 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 97.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 128.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 21,175 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth about $3,590,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 653.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,239,007.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,239,007.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total value of $1,941,475.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,301,683.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $8,076,855. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:FIX opened at $388.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.89 and a 12-month high of $393.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

