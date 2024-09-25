Point72 Europe London LLP Acquires 91,927 Shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB)

Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its stake in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,927 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in BBB Foods were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BBB Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the first quarter worth $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in BBB Foods in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in BBB Foods during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in BBB Foods during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Get BBB Foods alerts:

BBB Foods Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TBBB opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. BBB Foods Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBB Foods ( NYSE:TBBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $788.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.69 million. Analysts forecast that BBB Foods Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

TBBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of BBB Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BBB Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BBB Foods from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC upgraded BBB Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BBB Foods in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BBB Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TBBB

About BBB Foods

(Free Report)

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BBB Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBB Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.