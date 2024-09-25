Blankinship & Foster LLC Sells 168 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Blankinship & Foster LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.0% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116,234 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,724,000 after buying an additional 153,460 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,121,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,889,000 after buying an additional 391,042 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $83.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

