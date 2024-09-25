Point72 Europe London LLP Invests $3.41 Million in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 80,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,000. Point72 Europe London LLP owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI China ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 163,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,082,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,656,000 after purchasing an additional 252,156 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $12,440,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Up 9.0 %

MCHI opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $35.58 and a 52 week high of $47.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.