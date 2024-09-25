Point72 Europe London LLP Raises Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 734,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,646,000 after buying an additional 118,534 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 856,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,089,000 after purchasing an additional 119,295 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 261,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93,107 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 135,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $77.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.99. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $85.57.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.