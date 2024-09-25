Point72 Europe London LLP Makes New $4.44 Million Investment in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,000. Point72 Europe London LLP owned 0.09% of Ashland as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASH. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Ashland by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Ashland by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Ashland by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 45,750.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ashland from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $86.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.98. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $102.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.94 and a 200-day moving average of $93.89.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.08 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Ashland’s payout ratio is 42.97%.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

