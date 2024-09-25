Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires 2,348 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 377.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International makes up 0.9% of Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,356.25.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,442.66 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,546.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,410.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1,377.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 575.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

