Point72 Europe London LLP Makes New $3.05 Million Investment in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 116,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3.2% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 20.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 1.6 %

TechnipFMC stock opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.96. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.51.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

