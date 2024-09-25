Spruce House Investment Management LLC Acquires 803,000 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 827.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803,000 shares during the quarter. GXO Logistics comprises approximately 3.0% of Spruce House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Spruce House Investment Management LLC owned about 0.75% of GXO Logistics worth $45,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,228,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,636,000 after acquiring an additional 82,485 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 25.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,221,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,702,000 after purchasing an additional 648,547 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,956,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,967,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 30.4% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,416,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,039,000 after purchasing an additional 563,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 11.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,398,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,140,000 after buying an additional 240,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GXO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

