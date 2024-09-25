Point72 Europe London LLP Purchases Shares of 117,100 LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 117,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,000. Point72 Europe London LLP owned approximately 0.22% of LivaNova at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIVN. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in LivaNova by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,981,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,889,000 after acquiring an additional 44,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,832,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,537,000 after purchasing an additional 62,480 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 204.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,285,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,479,000 after purchasing an additional 863,157 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,229,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,605,000 after purchasing an additional 42,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 814,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,648,000 after purchasing an additional 61,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LIVN. Baird R W raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

LivaNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $42.75 and a 12-month high of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.34.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.05 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.77%. As a group, analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.