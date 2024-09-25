Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Has $2.11 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,279 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Europe London LLP raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 76,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 59.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 144,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 53,835 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 99.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,631,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 720,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,162,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average is $60.95. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $73.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

