Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,000. Flutter Entertainment makes up 0.9% of Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUT. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.80.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE FLUT opened at $228.17 on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $234.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.42.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

