9,858 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Bought by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,858 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,756,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,061 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in FedEx by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,558,718,000 after buying an additional 2,163,622 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,040,000 after acquiring an additional 798,084 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,401,000 after acquiring an additional 684,679 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,182,504 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,312,000 after acquiring an additional 121,240 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $333.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. HSBC downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FDX

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $267.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $290.58 and a 200-day moving average of $275.42. The company has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.