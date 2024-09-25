Point72 Europe London LLP Takes Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

WHR stock opened at $103.56 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $84.18 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.39. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

