Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $3.21 Million in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $610,040,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $198,663,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,094,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 646,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,828,000 after buying an additional 333,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,520,000 after buying an additional 299,700 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $242.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.14.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT opened at $380.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.21. The firm has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.62 and a beta of 1.57. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $145.76 and a 1 year high of $382.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

